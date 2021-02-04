Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADWELL_INT_EUROPE World Cancer Day 2021: Myths and Facts around Cancer that needs to be busted

Cancer is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the world. Diagnosis of cancer causes a lot of fear, anxiety, and psychological stress for patients. A lot of misinformation is spread by myths and misconceptions about cancer. Everyone around a cancer patient becomes an adviser. Cancer myths range from etiology, diagnosis to treatment. This can contribute to delay in diagnosis and proper treatment of cancer. This causes stigma and taboo about cancer. Patient education and clarification of myths about cancer is important for cancer treatment and achieving optimal survival outcomes.

Following are a few of the common myths and their facts:

Myth 1: Cancer is always fatal / will always come back

Mortality from cancer depends upon type of cancer and stage of cancer. Cancer treatment in early stages can have 5-year survival of more than 95% in cancers like breast cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Myth 2: Cancer is contagious

Cancer is caused by genetic mutations in DNA. Cancer cells can move to one organ to other in body but can not be transmitted from one person to other.

Myth 3: All lumps in breast are cancerous

Any lump in the body can be benign, precancerous or cancerous. Biopsy from the lump is needed to diagnose and differentiate the same. Less than 10 percent of breast lump are cancerous.

Myth 4: Biopsy and surgery will cause cancer to spread

Biopsy and surgery are needed for tissue diagnosis and treatment of solid tumours. These are standard and lifesaving procedures. No evidence to suggest that they cause cancer to spread.

Myth 5: Chemotherapy is painful and always has side effects

Although some side effects are seen post chemotherapy, all chemotherapy drugs are not associated with painful infusions. Many newer targeted treatments have minimal side effects.

Myth 6: Hair loss post chemotherapy is permanent

More than 95% of patients have regrowth of hair about 1 year post completion of chemotherapy. Permanent hair loss is extremely rare.

Myth 7: Radiotherapy is fatal

Radiotherapy is integral part of cancer treatment. Advances has made radiation treatment more effective with minimal side effects.

Myth 8: Eating Sugar will cause cancer to grow

Cancer cell consume more amount of glucose than normal cells. However, there is no data to suggest eating sugar will make cancer cell grow fast.

Myth 9: Cell phone and power lines causes cancer

These things emit low frequency radiation. There is not enough data to suggest that can cause DNA mutations and cancer.

Myth 10: Herbal products can cure cancer

Few of herbal products have properties which can help patient to reduce side effects associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But these herbal products can to cure cancer by itself.

Let us work together to burst all myths surrounding cancer, its treatment and remove the stigma with word Cancer. Let us be updated with newer modalities to achieve better outcomes.

- written by Dr Nikhil Kalyani, Consultant Radiation Oncology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre