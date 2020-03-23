Ways to build immunity and protect yourself from coronavirus during Navratri fast

As the days of Navratri near, women all around the country are gearing up to observe fast and worship the Goddess. While it is a celebration time for most parts of India, coronavirus scare is also at its peak. With many cities in lockdown, it is advisable for people to celebrate this colorful festival by staying at home. During this dark time, keeping good immunity should be everyone's priority. The first step to fight coronavirus is to maintain a good immune system. As people in the country look forward to keeping fast during the nine Navratri days, here are a few ways which when followed can help maintain good immune health and make you stay protected.

Fast according to your health

Health experts say that every human has their own physical abilities. What one should eat and how often, totally depends on his personal capacity. Anyway, it is a little difficult to say what suits whose body, so choose the fast according to your health. Some people can observe fast very easily by consuming liquids only, while some people are unable to observe the fast even after eating the whole time.

Eat in short intervals

Never let your body go without food for a longer period of time. During Navratri fast, you should take care of your body by eating something in short intervals. For this, you first need to understand your body. Analyze how long you have been hungry and still feel fine. Note how your digestive system works, what is the acid level, etc. You can do a comparative study of your body while fasting and serve its needs accordingly.

Don't get dehydrated

If you suddenly feel dizzy then you may have become dehydrated. This mostly happens when you haven't eaten anything for a long time and are also not drinking enough water. In such a situation, take lukewarm milk, buttermilk, curd or fruit every three to four hours so that you don't starve for a long time and still observe your fast.

Eat less potatoes dishes

For many, fast is synonymous with consuming potatoes in every dish. Instead of eating potatoes, eat more spinach, radish, tomatoes, pumpkin, gourd and other seasonal vegetables that are allowed in the fast. If you want to eat potato then roast it instead of frying or boiling and eat it with curd.

Consume more liquid

Instead of taking a solid diet or taking bananas, papaya etc. during the fast, drink milk, buttermilk, lassi every three to four hours. This will not cause problems of dehydration in the body and will not cause dizziness as well as you will not feel hungry. If you like to drink juice, then drink fresh fruit juice instead of packed juice.

During Navratri, while some people observe fast by consuming just liquid, others do so by consuming just fruits. However, at this time, it is important to have a balanced meal and maintain good immunity to fight coronavirus.

