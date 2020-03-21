Baba Ramdev shares yoga asanas that can help boost immunity to fight COVID-19

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev shares useful tips on how to boost immunity and fight the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. He believes that ayurveda has a solution for every disease and if one follows the precautionary measures like yoga asanas and Pranayam, they can protect themself from the infection easily.

In a special show on India TV, Baba Ramdev reveals various yoga asanas that everyone can perform at their homes and safeguard themselves from coronavirus. Most people in the country have gone into self-isolation to contain the spread of COVID-19. Baba Ramdev advises them to not sit still at their house but follow his yoga exercises to build their immunity. As it is said that coronavirus is not harmful to those who have a healthy body and good immunity.

Watch Baba Ramdev perform yoga asanas that can help you boost your immunity-

Baba Ramdev shares home remedies that are very useful in preventing infections and building immunity. He claims that tulsi, giloy, adrak, kali mirch and amla are the most useful things you can find at your home that can help keep you safe from coronavirus. He insists that one should consume Vitamin C and protein in their diet to build immunity as a good immune system is the biggest shield for everyone at this time.

How to make Hand Sanitizer at home?

Baba Ramdev also shares his method of making hand sanitizer at home. He says -- put 100 grams of neem and basil leaves in 1 liter of water and boil them well. Then add aloe vera in it. When the water boils well and about 600 to 700 mL of 1 liter is left, then add camphor and alum in it.

Not only this but a lot of measures to improve your immunity were also given out by Baba Ramdev. He said that to increase immunity, one should daily perform pranayama. The yoga guru said that it is extremely important to have good immunity in order to stay away from all types of diseases including coronavirus outbreak and pranayama is one of the most useful ways.

Baba Ramdev also bursts the myths around wearing masks all the time. He says that one should only wear a mask when in contact with an infected person. What is more important is to wash hands regularly and not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

For people above age 60, Baba Ramdev advises to eat salad and raw food first and then consume cooked food for better immunity. He also says that herbal tea and pranayama are very useful for old people. Going by the death toll in the world, the majority of the deaths due to coronavirus have been of the people who are in old-age. Baba Ramdev's advice to old people is to consume less spicy food and eat only jeera and haldi (turmeric) when it comes to spices.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Scare: Follow these 5 rules to stop COVID-19 from spreading

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Awareness: Five superfoods for a stronger immune system

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page