Vegans can be at risk of Vitamin D deficiency; Know about its disorders

Are you a vegan? then you might be at risk of Vitamin D deficiency. Also known as the sunshine Vitamin, Vitamin D is produced by the body in response to skin being exposed to the sunlight. it is found in foods including some fish, fish liver oils, and egg yolks and in fortified dairy and grain products. Our body uses calcium from our diet to build strong bones, hence Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weaker bones.

Symptoms and health risks of Vitamin D deficiency

Research suggests that vitamin D could play a role in the prevention and treatment of a number of different conditions, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes, hypertension, glucose intolerance, and multiple sclerosis. The general symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency are bone pains, weaker bones and muscle weakness. However, some people do not experience any of the symptoms but do possess health risks which include, an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment in older adults and severe asthma in children.

Causes of Vitamin D deficiency

Vegan Diet

If one follows a strict vegan diet it is most likely to get affected by this deficiency. Since most of the natural sources are animal-based, including fish and fish oils, egg yolks, fortified milk, and beef liver, it is very important to take a proper diet to consume the right amount of vitamins in our diet.

Limited exposure to sunlight

Vitamin D deficiency can be more prevalent because there is less sunlight available. Our body makes vitamin D when our skin is exposed to sunlight.

Obesity

Vitamin D is extracted from the blood by fat cells, altering its release into circulation. People with a body mass index of 30 or greater often have low blood levels of vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency is usually treated with supplements. Because sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, the doctor may also recommend going outdoors more often. However, given the negative effects of excess ultraviolet exposure, it’s important to take precautions by limiting the total time in the sun and applying sunscreen.

