Conjunctivitis on the rise due to air pollution; know its causes, symptoms and treatment

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye is an inflammation of the outer lining of the eye. The most common reason for getting this disease is due to infectious agents either viruses or bacteria. This can also be caused by any kind of allergy or exposure to chemicals that irritate the eyes. Conjunctivitis is a contagious disease and can be caused if you come in close contact with the infected person.

Signs and Symptoms

Symptoms can vary but typically include the white of the eye taking on a pink or red color with swelling of the eyelids. Other symptoms of conjunctivitis may include blurred vision, sensitivity to light, a scratchy or painful sensation in one or both eyes, heavy tearing in the eyes, discharge from the eyes, crusting of eyelids or lashes and itchy eyelids.

Transmission

In infectious conjunctivitis, the fluids from an infected person’s eyes are highly contagious. Therefore, it can be passed from person-to-person via contaminated fingers, clothes, towels, and through items such as eye makeup and sunglasses. Children younger than 5 are most often affected.

It is best to limit contact with infected persons until the symptoms go away. Children with conjunctivitis should be kept out of school to prevent the disease from spreading to other students. Infected persons can go back to school or work when the itching, pain, and tearing have stopped.

Treatment

The treatment of conjunctivitis varies depending on the level of the infection. Severe or chronic conjunctivitis should be treated by a doctor. Newborns with symptoms of conjunctivitis should see a doctor right away. Antibiotic medicines work well to treat pink eye caused by bacteria. These are most often given in the form of eye drops. Mild steroid eye drops may help ease discomfort. To get some relief from the discomfort, dip a towel in warm water and give steam to the eyes gently, this will help in lowering the swelling and also releases pain.

Prevention

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

Make sure your hands are clean before and after applying eye drops or ointment to the infected eye.

Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes.

Follow the physician’s recommendations on caring for the infected eye.

Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Do not use the same eye drop dispenser/bottle for your infected and non-infected eyes.

Do not share your towels, washcloths, or handkerchiefs with others.

