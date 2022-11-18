What is Ebola virus disease? Know its warning signs and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MURUNGI_ADA Ebola virus disease signs and symptoms

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is one of the deadly diseases which is creating havoc in some parts of the world and commonly affects people and nonhuman primates (such as monkeys, gorillas, and chimpanzees). With occasional outbreaks of this disease mostly on the African continent, this disease is constantly spreading fear in several areas. This virus is caused by an infection with a group of viruses within the genus Ebolavirus. Out of this genus, four types of Ebola, Sudan, Taï Forest, and Bundibugyo viruses have caused disease in people. So far, the vaccine for ebola Sudan disease has arrived in Uganda due to an increase in the number of cases.

As this is a serious disease, it is better to understand the signs and symptoms to know about it in detail. The primary signs and symptoms of Ebola are as follows:

This virus can cause problems like blood clots. It is known as hemorrhagic fever virus because clotting problems can result in internal bleeding. This leads to blood leaks from small blood vessels in your body.

Weakness and fatigue can also occur if you are overworked, have poor sleep, worry, boredom, or lack of exercise. Anxiety or depression can also lead to fatigue.

A sore throat includes pain, scratchiness, or irritation of the throat which can often worsen when you swallow.

Loss of appetite: This condition occurs when you don't feel like eating. The medical term for this condition is known as anorexia.

Gastrointestinal symptoms: It is said that EBOV-infected humans complain of severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea which are known as gastrointestinal symptoms.

Unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising: It is known as very minor hemorrhages, such as small, ruptured blood vessels which occur near the surface of the skin. This is common and usually produces tiny red specks on the skin or minor bruising.

Other symptoms also include red eyes, skin rash, and hiccups (at a late stage).

Latest Health News