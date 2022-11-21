Winter Hair Care Tips: 5 homemade remedies for your dry scalp

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check 5 winter hair care tips

Winter hair care tips are essential to keep your hair lustrous and shiny throughout the day. It is said that frequent use of heating products and styling tools and the use of shampoo with harsh chemicals can leave your hair damaged. This condition of dry hair can affect men and women of any age, and it can develop more as you get older. Besides these causes, there are many other reasons for getting a dry scalp. One of the main reasons is related to environmental conditions because it can lead to dry hair. If you're living in a dry, hot climate condition, of you're spending a lot of time in the sun or wind; or if you're frequently swimming in chlorinated or salty water- you will definitely see a change in your hair condition.

Here are some homemade remedies to remove your dry scalp condition-

1) Baking soda and olive oil

The baking soda and olive oil combination is an excellent choice to remove dryness and dandruff from your hair. It gives the right kind of moisture because it has antifungal properties and exfoliation helps treat itchy white flakes.

2) Mashed bananas

It's a great way to moisturize your dry scalp, as they're natural antimicrobials. You can mash a banana with a few tablespoons of coconut or olive oil. After applying and keeping it for 10-15 minutes, rinse your hair thoroughly.

3) Yogurt and egg

Yogurt is helpful to give a soothing effect on the skin and it is also good for exfoliation. Egg fat and protein content can help nourish and protect the scalp. It prevents free radical damage at the cellular level.

4) Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in reducing skin irritation, and it's also an effective moisturizing agent. You can apply it to your scalp, and keep it for 10 minutes before washing it out.

5) Avocados

Avocados contain monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids which help moisturize dry skin.

So, what are you waiting for? You can try these homemade remedies to remove dry scalp conditions.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

