Understanding COVID-19 risk in youth with experts, watch exclusive video

Despite initial data from China that showed elderly people and those with other health conditions were most vulnerable, young people from twenty-somethings to those in their early forties are now falling seriously ill across the globe. Out of the confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India, 43 per cent are in the 20-39 age group, followed by 17 per cent in the 40-49 one, data reveals. Amid such an alarming siuation, India TV, in an exclusive intertaction with health experts across the globe, showcased the COVID-19 risk in the youth and how one can prevent it and save lives in the long run.

Doctors said that while younger people might be less likely to become severely ill, they can just as easily spread the virus to others.They may have no, or very mild, symptoms and not realise they are infectious. And coronavirus seems to be considerably more infectious than flu - each person with the virus, on average, passes it on to between two and three other people, experts estimate.

Those two or three people can pass in on to another two or three more people each, and so on. This means a seemingly small number of people quickly turns into hundreds and thousands.

Social distancing breaks the chain of transmission.

