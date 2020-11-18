Study says obese younger people are at greater risk for severe COVID-19: Know 5 easy tips to lose weight

Image Source : FREEPIK Weight loss tips

A new study from UT Southwestern will be presented this week at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020 conference. It states that being younger doesn't protect against the dangers of COVID-19 if you are overweight. While all adults who are overweight or obese are at greater risk for serious complications from the disease, the link is strongest for those age 50 and under. Therefore, keeping a check on what you eat and working out regularly are two of the main things you need to include in your lifestyle in order to have a correct BMI.

Proper nutrition and hydration are vital since those who consume a well-balanced diet don't just maintain their weights but are also able to build stronger immune system. A healthy diet limits the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. It is recommended to eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods every day to accomplish the body's requirement of necessary Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Fiber, Proteins and Antioxidants. Meanwhile investing your time in working out is equally important. Therefore, here we are with a few easy weight loss tips for everyone who are working from home.

Consume whole grains and legumes

Whole grains and legumes contain fibre which helps you control your appetite as you tend to feel full easily. And if you have a balanced diet with pulses, beans, whole grains etc, they won't just help you lose weight but also have properties which can reduce the risk of diabetes.

Drink ample water

One of the easiest yet very important thing to do in order to shed those extra kilos is drinking ample amount of water. Yes, water is a zero calorie drink and has nutrients which has numerous health benefits including weight loss, glowing skin, lower risk of kidney problems etc. It is recommended to have at least 5 litres of water per day.

Avoid sugar and other processed foods

The amount of fat which processed or packaged food contains in the form of sugar, fried foods, trans fat etc don't just lower down your metabolism but also are very harmful for your health. Extra intake of sugar and oil can cause severe diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular issues. Therefore, do not consume sugar-sweetened beverages & limit intake of oily food.

Stay active

While staying at home has restricted our outdoor movements, it is important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible. Therefore, avoid sitting or slouching all the time and move around for 3-5 minutes in every 20 minutes. Take a walk indoors or in your home garden, this will help reduce the strain on a muscle, relieve any form of mental tension and will help circulate blood to the body. This helps because muscle activity increases if you are physically active which reduces the risk of speedy weight gain. More vigorous free exercises are also great ways to remain active at home.

Don't compromise with sleep

Today in the times of digitalization most young people are into their phones or other gadgets before going to sleep. This pushes the sleep and one doesn't get enough snooze time. Doing this leads to weight gain as well. Yes, according to experts sleep plays a very important role in boosting your metabolism. Therefore, have proper amount of sleep of around 6-7 hours at night.