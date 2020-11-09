Study says 11% rise in COVID-19 deaths due to air pollution: Know which mask can protect you from both

Image Source : INSTAGARM Facemasks

Amid the rapid spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe, researchers have stressed that it's time to encourage people to wear face masks as a precautionary measure on the grounds that we have little to lose and potentially something to gain.

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh at the University of Oxford and colleagues said despite limited evidence, masks "could have a substantial impact on transmission with a relatively small impact on social and economic life."

"Masks are simple, cheap, and potentially effective. We believe that wearing both in the home (particularly by the person showing symptoms) and also outside the home in situations where meeting others is likely (for example, shopping, public transport), they could have a substantial impact on transmission with a relatively small impact on social and economic life," said researchers.

In a recent study that was published in the journal 'Chemical and Engineering News' mentioned how researchers have connected air pollution to dementia, autism, and a few other neurological disorders. Outdoor air pollution has become a fact in our lives today. However, both in children and adults, short- and long-term exposure to air pollution may lead to reduced lung functioning, respiratory infection, and aggravated asthma. When a pregnant woman is exposed to air pollution it may pose severe threats like low birth weight, pre-term birth and small gestational air births.

Recent studies have shown that there has been 11% rise in the COVID-19 deaths due to bad air quality. Therefore, to tackle both COVID-19 virus and the air pollution, one needs to wear a mask which is suitable for both.

What are the suitable masks?

Experts suggest that N95 masks which contain a respiratory valve should be used by the medical professionals who are at a greater risk of coming across germs. However, for normal use people can use a good-grade surgical or cloth mask that can help them keep pollution and COVID at a bay. It is recommended that you use disposable masks which properly cover your mouth and nose and is not loose.

FFP1 masks, which carry a 95% filtration rate can be a good investment for those who face hazardous pollution on an everyday basis.

If you are using a reusable cloth mask, make sure your mask has a three-ply fabric in it and has strings which go behind your head. Having fitted masks, which have a clip, or an arched covering on the bridge of your nose ensures that you take in cleaner air and breathe well with the mask on.

Which masks are not suitable?

N95 masks can be uncomfortable to wear for prolonged hours, and if not used correctly, increase exposure risk. He also warns that some of the 'fashionable' masks available right now, which have a lot of sequins, added embroidery on them may not be the best shields for your health. A meshy fabric or mask cloth which has too many small holes in it can pose risks. "One can find different masks in the market. A regular cloth or disposable mask would do. Make sure you are using one which fits you well."

Authorities have also suggested the many dangers of using valved masks. Valves, which one often finds in special respirator masks can filter out bad air, but also let in fine particles and germs, including coronavirus. It can also be fairly easy for a person wearing a valved mask to spread the infection onto others. Dr Modi also opines that the use of valved masks should be condemned for general usage, and only restricted to those who face an acute risk right now.

With inputs from IANS.

