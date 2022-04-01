Say bye to Iron deficiency with these rich food items

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @DRFRANCOISEADAN @RVANEPHROLOGY Food rich in Iron

Iron is a mineral that plays a major role when it comes to proper body growth. Some people who have iron deficiency opt for iron supplements to fulfill their needs. It creates hemoglobin and myoglobin in the body which distribute oxygen in the entire body. Such people find it difficult to go for food options that can solve their problem. But not to worry anymore, we are here with a list of multiple food items that are rich with iron content.

Meat

Meat is one of the best sources of Iron. Organ meat of cows, pigs, lambs, and goats, has a small proportion of iron content in it that is found in the brain, tongue, heart, kidneys, and lungs among other organs.

Red Meat

Red meat from mammals is also a good source of iron. Beef, bacon, ham, and pork are some examples to derive iron from them. It is said to be the most freely accessible source of heme iron.

Fish

Fishes like tuna, sardines, and haddock are especially rich in iron.

Poultry

If we talk about poultry then chicken and turkey are said to be a good source of iron, but it has a small amount of iron. Not all part of the chicken has iron in them. Meanwhile, chicken heart and chicken giblets have a good amount of iron.

Vegetables

Iron-rich vegetables are spinach, peas, and broccoli. Spinach is rich in vitamin C and boosts iron.

Fruits

Fruits like mulberries, pomegranates, bananas, and apples are said to have less amount of Iron, but many people like to consume them to fulfill their iron requirement.

Also read: Postpartum nutrition: Superfoods for that are particularly beneficial to new moms

Seafood

Seafood such as oysters, shellfish, starfish, shrimps, and scallops are the best provider of vitamin-like Iron. The iron found in shellfish is more absorbable as it is heme iron.

Other than these nuts, cooked beans, tofu, dried apricots, egg noodles, pumpkin, sesame, or squash seeds are also good sources of Iron.

Also read: Is eating garlic on empty stomach is good for health? Know advantages and disadvantages