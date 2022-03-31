Postpartum nutrition: Superfoods for that are particularly beneficial to new moms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Pregnancy is both a challenging and lovely time in a woman's life. It takes a miracle to give birth to a tiny living soul. With all of the beauty and enchantment involved, giving birth is not an easy task.

The importance of Postpartum nutrition

It's critical to take care of the body during the postpartum period both for personal health and, if nursing, for the growth and development of the child. The mother and the baby were both powered by the food the mother ate for nine months. However, once the baby is born, the mother’s diet is just as vital. It aids in the recovery of the body and provides the energy that is required to care for the child.

Superfoods and Postpartum Nutrition

Foods with a high nutritional density are known as superfoods. This means they deliver a lot of nutrients for a small quantity of calories. A mother may have given birth, but that's no excuse to eliminate spinach, or any other nutritious superfood from the grocery list. New moms should be aware that what they consume after giving birth has a significant influence on their own and their child's health.

The finest post-pregnancy superfoods

Although a new mother would already have more dietary knowledge than she requires, some superfood recommendations for new moms wouldn't hurt, right?

Here are a few superfoods that are particularly beneficial to new moms.

Spinach

Doctors prescribe green leafy vegetables for new parents because they contain a high amount of vitamin A. Spinach is an excellent illustration of this. Spinach also includes folic acid, which boosts breast milk production during nursing, aids in the formation of new blood cells to replace those lost after delivery, and reduces maternal sadness. Spinach may be consumed as a salad or as spinach juice on a regular basis.

Grains

Carbohydrate, in big quantities, is one of the most crucial necessities for a mother. Grains such as rice, and oatmeal are high in carbs, as well as vitamin B, minerals, and fiber. Carbohydrates assist the mother deal with the hard schedule of caring for a newborn, while fibers help the baby shed weight quickly, aid digestion, and maintain stable blood sugar levels. Brown rice is the finest grain product for a new mother to eat since it has all of the calories, vitamins, and proteins needed to create high-quality milk for the baby. Grains such as quinoa, farro, barley, and others are likewise high in protein.

Mother’s milk tea

Mother's Milk Tea encourages nursing mothers to make more milk. Fenugreek is the main ingredient in this dish. The leaves and seeds of the fenugreek plant are extensively utilized in cuisine and as extra nutrition in a variety of ways. Sprouting fenugreek seeds give not only enhanced milk production but also antioxidant qualities that help women minimize edema while nursing for nearly half a year. It's possible to drink Mother's Milk Tea hot, iced, or mixed with juice.

(The author is SN Rao, Managing Director, Supreem Super Foods)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)