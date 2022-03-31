Is eating garlic on empty stomach is good for health? Know advantages and disadvantages

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VEDAPURE_N Garlic Clove

Garlic acts as an amazing herb that is used to enhance the flavour of many dishes. It has many health benefits as it is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. Many people prefer to have raw garlic on an empty stomach as it is known to have health incentives attached to it. But, there are a few measures that need to be taken care of when consuming raw garlic on empty stomach. Check out the benefits and pitfalls of having garlic on empty stomach.

Helps in reducing cholesterol

2-3 pods of garlic, if eaten on empty stomach help in controlling high cholesterol levels. In the long run, it is said to help reduce the chance of heart problems too.

Immune booster

Garlic on empty stomach can also help to maintain a good immune system. It helps in decreasing inflammation in the body. Allicin, which is present in garlic is considered to be the best agent to prevent heart diseases and cancer.

Manages weight

Eating a few garlic cloves on empty stomach helps in reducing weight as it dissolves accumulated body fat. The boosting level which is present in garlic helps to burn the calories faster.

Controls blood pressure

Garlic is said to enlarge blood vessels which results in maintaining blood pressure. It also helps reduce blood pressure by preventing the production of angiotensin II, enhancing the availability of nitric oxide. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties may further help.

Solves diarrhoea issues

Garlic flushes out toxins and helps the body to function properly. It stimulates digestion and appetite and helps in the proper functioning of the liver and bladder. It is very effective for stomach problems like diarrhoea.

Things to keep in mind when having Garlic on an empty stomach

Avoid eating too much garlic as it can create irritation in the stomach. Few people avoid garlic because of its bad smell. People having gastroesophageal reflux disease are advised to avoid garlic as it may create heartburn. A few compound present in garlic creates chest and stomach burn. Garlic can cause allergies in few people and its symptoms are-

Hives.

Tingling in the lips, or tongue.

Decongestant, runny nose.

Itchy nose.

Sneezing.

Itchy eyes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.