Pakodas to Lemon, 5 foods that can be a harmful combination with your tea

Tea and coffee are the second most consumed beverage after water on the planet. They are full of antioxidants, flavonoids, and other substances that are good for health. In India especially, tea holds a greater percentage of consumption in beverages than coffee. Many people like to consume tea twice a day with something to eat. People mostly enjoy it with biscuits, toast, chips and other snacks.

But, do you know that some food items should be avoided from eating with tea as they cut the nutritional value of the hot beverage and can be detrimental to your health. In food science, this is called anti-nutritional as one food item blocks the nutrition value of the other food item when eaten together. Along with this, it causes problems like bloating, indigestion, constipation, skin problems, etc.

Here is the list of food items that is not a good combination with tea-

Iron-rich food items

There are compounds found in tea called tannins and oxalates which hinder the nutrition value of iron absorption in the body. Among different types of teas, Black tea contains the most amount of tannins compared to green tea or white tea. So it is suggested that one should avoid food items like nuts, green vegetables whole grains with their tea.

Turmeric

The combination of turmeric and tea also creates problems like indigestion and acidic reflex, which is obviously bad for the health as it causes irritation in the stomach. Many Indians who love to have their tea with hot poha in breakfast should control the amount of turmeric they add to their meal as it can affect their health.

Cold food items

Pairing cold food items with your hot tea can be a problem as the combination of hot and cold does not go hand in hand. It causes indigestion and disrupts the digestive tract because of the different food temperatures. This can make you feel nauseous and restless. It is suggested to have something cold only after half an hour later if you have consumed hot tea.

Lemon

Many people who are on a weight loss journey combine lemon with tea leaves. However, as lemon is citrus in nature, one should avoid mixing it with tea leaves because it leads to bloating.

Gram Flour

Food items like fritters, bread pakoras, and other fried snacks which are made up of gram flour are NOT the best option to have with your tea. Many people like to have their tea with some hot fritters during the rainy season. But maybe you are not aware that this combination of gram flour with tea can create a digestive imbalance in your body and sometimes this creates a lot of trouble like constipation and acidity as well.

