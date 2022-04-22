7 Health benefits of diving into the swimming pool this summer season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SWIMMINGADDICT 7 Health benefits of swimming

With each passing day, people are becoming more aware and conscious of their health. Many like to take out time to make themselves fit by spending time doing strenuous exercise. As the summer season has already begun, many are making their way to swimming pools to enjoy some splash in the water. Experts believe swimming is one of the best cross-training exercises which can be switched sometimes with a heavy workout in the gym or yoga. It is not just a water sport for merriment but it holds many health benefits.

To know more about the health benefits of swimming, let’s dive in

It improves the mental health of the person - It is believed one does not get time to think much about their problems when they are swimming. It is one of the best mental workouts as it aids an individual to distract themselves from their problems and helps them to focus on their breathing inside the water. The exercise helps in releasing stress and tension in a go and gaining mental peace. It increases breathing capacity - Varied types of swimming techniques involve a person moving their bodies forward and backward which helps in developing their breathing capacity as well. It enlarges lung capacity to take in air, as much as possible. which in turn increases speed in the water and aids in holding breath for a long time. It reduces the chance of chronic diseases - Swimming helps a lot in reducing the chance of chronic illnesses like heart issues, 2 types of diabetes among others It also releases happy hormones. It tones the body - As swimming involves the person’s whole body movement in the water, it tones the body completely. One can see the person’s body toned especially their upper body, arms, and thigh muscles. It enhances the stamina in the body - Swimming is the best form of exercise which helps to build body stamina level. If you are spending your time cycling or walking then swap it with this water sport as it does not put much stress on the body like other forms of workout, but increases stamina. It builds muscles mass - If you perform swimming for an hour twice a week it will help you in building your muscles. It helps in building the lean muscles more as it stretches the body to move forward. It helps with ankle and joint problems - Water has the capacity of holding 90 per cent of your body weight which helps a lot in relieving stress from joint pain issues or ankle issues. Many medical professionals suggest going for cardio in a form of swimming exercise rather than spending time on other forms of cardio.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.