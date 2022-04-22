5 home remedies to get relief from cold & cough as COVID cases rise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ WEBDOCTORSDOTCOM 5 home remedies for the prevention of cold & cough

Once more, COVID 19 is spreading rapidly and people are afraid of it. Individuals who are suffering from common health problems like cold and cough are scared because COVID also has similar symptoms. As the weather changes many are also suffering from seasonal flu, however, if not paid attention to, the condition can worsen from mild to extreme in both cases. To prevent themselves from the harmful and deadly virus many are opting for home remedies to cure and avoid cold and cough issues.

Following are some home remedies that can be a great help for you if you have cold or cough

Tulsi Kadha

Tulsi is believed to be one of the best medicine to curb cold and cough. It also has good immunity boosters that do wonders to a person’s health. It is also known as “The queen of herbs”. It helps to fight cold as it boosts antibodies and pushes out the sticky mucus through cough.

How to prepare it



Step 1: Take a few tulsi leaves, wash them, and boil them in water for a few minutes

Step 2: Add 1 teaspoon ginger and 5-6 peppercorns. Boil it for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Add a pinch of black salt and squeeze ½ lemon. Strain and drink it warm.

Ginger honey juice

It has a sweet taste that eases the soar throat. It carries antimicrobial properties which provide relief from cough as it removes the thick mucus and pushes it out through cough.

How to prepare it

Step 1: Take 1 teaspoon of honey and ginger juice.

Step 2: Add a pinch of black pepper

Take this ginger honey juice two times a day. Once in the morning and once at night to get relief from sore throat.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice commonly found in Indian kitchens. This aromatic spice has so many health benefits. It eases the problem of cold, cough, and sore throat as it has an antiviral property.

How to prepare it

With tea: Make a cup of black tea, add a pinch of cinnamon powder to it and drink it.

Or

With honey: Add 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder to 1 teaspoon honey. Have it 2 times a day until your cold is relieved.

Giloy

Gilroy is a heart-shaped leaf that looks similar to betel leaves. It is also known as Amrita or Guduchi in Hindi. It helps a lot with cold and cough as it carries anti-inflammatory property. It is also used to treat tonsils. It has an effective herb that boosts immunity. It is available in the markets in the form of tablets and juice. You can take 1 tablet with warm water or 2 teaspoons of giloy juice with warm water on an empty stomach.

Pippali

Pippali is a common herb that is found most effective on problems like cold and cough. It also helps the person in relieving headaches and congestion.

How to prepare it

Step 1: Take a pinch of pippali churna and sallow it with 1 teaspoon of honey.

Step 2: Repeat it 2 times a day until you are relieved from the cold and cough