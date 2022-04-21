Anemia: 8 symptoms that indicate this blood disorder and its precautions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMRANVEER_____ 8 symptoms of anemia and its precautions

Anemia is a blood disorder in which a person feels exhausted and sluggish all day. It is caused due to the lack of enough red blood cells in the body and the lack of the iron-rich protein called haemoglobin. Red blood cells deliver oxygen to other parts of the body and haemoglobin is the protein that carries the oxygen. People who lack this, witness the problem of anemia. This blood disorder is very common and a person goes through it at least once in their lifetime. Mostly, anemia is mild and short-term and can easily be treated once detected.

However, one should get immediate medical help once detected or consume iron-rich food to prevent it. The situation can worsen with time if it is left untreated for a long time. People face anemia problems mostly when they lose their blood in an injury or pregnant women who have given birth recently. Doctors suggest an iron-rich diet and sometimes prescribe iron supplements to people who are suffering from anemia.

Here are a few symptoms of anemia-

Breathing problem Pale yellow skin tone Dizziness Headache Cold feet and hands Fatigue Weakness Chest pain

Precaution to avoid anemia

To avoid anemia, one should have a balanced diet. For pregnant and lactating mothers, it is advised to have vitamin C supplements which help in iron absorption. Food that is rich in iron like meat, eggs, beans, legumes, nuts, raisins, etc should be consumed. Also, food rich in vitamin B12 and folic acid is the best to prevent anemia. Avoid using iron supplements until it is suggested by your doctors as they can cause problems like gastrointestinal bleeding, abnormal periods, etc. Avoid tea and coffee with your meal as it affects the iron absorption

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.