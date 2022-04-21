Are you sitting for long hours? Beware, these 6 harmful health problems can trouble you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EPICHEALTHSYS 7 harmful health problems because by sitting for long hours

People whose work involves mostly sitting for long hours may feel more tired as the day passes. They begin to feel restless even when they haven't done much work. Sitting for long hours can prove to be dangerous for the health and leads to problems. One tends to see its adverse effects on the body with time. To avoid these problems, many health professionals suggest taking a small break to give the body some movement which further helps to break the strict resting position. If you do not give your body a movement every once in a while, you are likely to develop an ailment called sitting disease.

Here are a few health problems that you will begin to witness if you are on the verge of sitting diseases-