Are you sitting for long hours? Beware, these 6 harmful health problems can trouble you

People whose work involves mostly sitting for long hours may feel more tired as the day passes. They begin to feel restless even when they haven't done much work. Sitting for long hours can prove to be dangerous for the health and leads to problems. One tends to see its adverse effects on the body with time. To avoid these problems, many health professionals suggest taking a small break to give the body some movement which further helps to break the strict resting position. If you do not give your body a movement every once in a while, you are likely to develop an ailment called sitting disease.
Here are a few health problems that you will begin to witness if you are on the verge of sitting diseases-
- Blood clots - Sitting for a very long time can clump the blood vessels together and can create a clot. This happens because there is no movement in the lower portion of the body. The formation of the blood clot in the lower body is known as deep vein thrombosis.
- Heart disease - Long hours of sitting can be hazardous for you. As sitting restricts a good flow of blood in the body, this can lead to problems like heart attack and diabetes because of less sugar regulation and blood pressure imbalance.
- Cancer - There are higher chances of developing colon and endometrial cancer. This is mainly caused due to inflammation, weight gain, and other problems in the body.
- Obesity - If you are sitting for long hours, then you will not be able to burn the calories you had intaken in your meal. Sitting only burns half the calories. To burn more calories, one is advised to walk or stand. This only results in gaining a lot of body weight and makes you obese.
- Problems in your Neck and Back - One starts to face trouble in their neck and back muscles as they continue to sit for long hours. So much so that they injure their key disk of the body.
- Risk of osteoporosis - A person‘s risk of osteoporosis and bone weakening increases as they sit for long hours. It is said that our body stresses on the bones as we walk or create a movement. This makes the body healthy by generating new bone tissues by the specialized cell. Whereas long sitting hours restrict the body movement and as a result, there are fewer new bone tissues that make the bone fragile.