Image Source : FREEPIK On World Oral Health Day, start practising THESE tips to maintain dental hygiene

World Oral Health Day: Just like any other part of the body, our mouth also needs to be taken care of. This is the reason why people all across the world celebrate World Oral Health Day on March 20 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness among people about the benefits of protecting the mouth and keeping teeth healthy. Foul breath or unhealthy teeth can be very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition can easily be prevented. The roots of this dental issue are not secretive: oral cavities, gum ailments, faulty dental hygiene and coated tongue are among the most commonly known causes. On this occasion, it is important to help you combat these oral health issues:

Efficient brushing technique: It is recommended to brush enamels twice a day and it is prudent to properly brush all teeth surfaces, including the gum line and internal portion of the enamels situated in proximity to the tongue. To totally avoid bad breath, you must consider investing your time in thoroughly brushing the overall tongue surface.

Daily flossing: Flossing will help in removing the food fragments that tend to get stuck in between the enamels that a toothbrush possibly cannot reach out to.

Stimulating saliva production: Saliva plays a very significant role in lessening bad breath in the mouth by moistening it. A dry mouth is a chief cause that can lead to halitosis. To avoid this problem, you must consider the consumption of sugar-free chewing gum which will certainly embolden the saliva production in your mouth.

Eat Healthy: Indulging in wholesome edibles help in stepping up the flow of your saliva to facilitate in washing away bacteria present in the teeth, tongue, and gums that can lead to bad breath.

Avert smoking and intake of tobacco: Smoking majorly contributes to bad breath. Tobacco has the ability to dry out your mouth and can leave a nasty smell that stays even post brushing your teeth.

Ensure you are always hydrated: Sipping over water will help in keeping the foul smell under control owing to the fact that it facilitates in washing away the stuck food particles and the accumulated bacteria, which are the foremost causes of bad breath.

In addition to these guidelines, you must practice well-timed oral healthcare visits and suitable dental hygiene for a reinstated mouth and above all to condense bad breath snags.

With inputs from Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental

With IANS inputs