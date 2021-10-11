Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, common myths, and 5 helpful Ayurvedic herbs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, common myths

IBS, Irritable bowel syndrome or spastic colon is a common disorder that causes abdominal pain and largely affects your large intestine. The common causes of IBS are contractions in the intestine muscles, stress, changes in microbes, and abnormal nerves in the digestive system. There is no medical test available for IBS. Doctors usually detect IBS depends on family history and long-term symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloating, vomiting, and weight loss. IBS is a long-term disease that you can manage by having a proper diet and following a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy, regular exercise, and planning a daily routine are highly focusing areas for an IBS patient. There are several myths and misinformation about IBS all over the internet so first, we need to break them.

Myths with Reality

Myth1- IBS symptoms and diagnosis are the same for each and every patient

Reality-There are variations in symptoms from patient to patient as there are 3 types of IBS patients.

Types of IBS

• IBS C (constipation)

• IBS D (diarrhoea)

• IBS M or A (mixed or alternative)

Myth 2- IBS is an easily diagnosed syndrome and a quick fix disease

Reality-IBS has no specific medical testing so there is no quick medical solution. Detecting IBS is one challenge and treating it is the other. It’s a syndrome that takes time to heal.

Myth 3- It affects men and women both equally

Reality- IBS is common among women these days. Every two-third patient with IBS is a woman. Women with IBS reported experiencing more fatigue, diarrhoea, depression, and lower quality of life than men.

Myth 4- A bad diet causes IBS

Reality- There is no such proof that eating unhealthy causes IBM but a poor diet can definitely pose to be a factor for increasing the risk of IBS. A healthy person with a simple home grown diet can also be subjected to IBS.

Myth 5- IBS is a psychological disorder

Reality- It is often said by many people that IBS is a mind-woven syndrome. The disorder just exists in our heads and does not really have a medical ground to be proven. As IBS causes anxiety and depression and has no clinical test, people start calling IBS a psychological disorder, otherwise, it is very much a physiological disorder that can affect the digestion cycle.

For a long period of time, Ayurveda is continuously researching the cure for this increasing disorder in people. Ayurveda being the world’s largest healing system offers some traditional methods of cure such as utilizing the following natural herbs, these herbs have proven to be useful in the diagnosis of IBS patients-

5 Useful Ayurvedic herbs for IBS patients-

1. Bramhi - Take ½ teaspoon of Brahmi powder before and after a meal. It is the most recommended herb by Ayurveda and is helpful in treating various health conditions. Bramhi provides relief especially in the case of diarrhoea.

2. Pudina - Take ½ teaspoon of pudina mix it with buttermilk (chaach) and have it once a day. You can also add pudina to your daily diet food. The healing properties of mint help smoothen the muscles around the intestine.

3. Isabgol - Take ½ teaspoon of Isabgol husk mix it with curd and have it every day after meal. Isabgol has water-absorbing properties which facilitate stool an easy passage. Isabgol is cold in nature so it creates a thinner wall on the inner side of the stomach that reduces hyperacidity.

4. Fennel seeds - It’s a common herb and is easily available in your kitchen. It has soothing properties and provides relief from digestion problems. Drinking water with fennel seeds soaked in it proves helpful for IBS patients.

5. Aloe Vera - Aloe vera has anti-bacterial properties. Drinking aloe vera juice help in treating diarrhoea and constipation. It also gives you relief from abdominal pain of IBS.

(The author is Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)