Get that perfect summer body with these 5 simple exercises

Summer is the best time to go outside and sweat it out, however, the pandemic has disrupted our exercise routines and changed the way we move in general. We have also seen a fall in our daily steps especially since gyms are closed and we are forced to work from home. With vaccinations on the rise and the reopening of public spaces, this summer offers us a new opportunity to focus on getting that perfect summer body. So,no you cannot get that chiselled body overnight, but it does not mean a good workout cannot give you any results.

Many people believe that the best way to get a flat stomach is by doing thousands of sit-ups. Well, that may be true but it is only one part of the whole process. To feel healthy and look your best at any time or season of the year, you need to eat a healthy diet, cut down on alcohol intake, get plenty of sleep, drink loads of water and exercise rigorously.

So if you ready to sweat it out and get back in shape this summer, you can try these 5 simple exercises recommended by Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty:

Lunges

This exercise is great for your lower body and your lower abs and also helps to improve your balance and stability. Start by standing 2-3 feet wide apart. Now take one leg forward and bend your knee lowering the body down until the thigh is parallel to the floor and the back knee points toward the floor. Ensure to keep your back straight while performing this exercise.

Burpees

This is a full-body exercise that helps to burn calories, build strength and endurance and boost cardio fitness. While in a squat position, lower your hands to the floor in front of you and move into a pushup position keeping your body straight. Jump back on your feet to your starting squat position and then quickly jump into the air and reach your arms over your head. Make sure you land back in the squat position.

Plank

Excellent for beginners, this exercise can help strengthen the core and build stability and balance. Start in plank position with your face toward the floor, your elbows directly under your shoulders and your forearms are facing forward. Keep your back straight in a neutral spine position. Hold this position for 10 seconds and then release

Leg Lifts

A simple exercise that can help tone your belly, legs, and thighs. Start by lying on your back and raise your legs above your hips, bent slightly at the knees. Now tighten your core and lower your legs slowly. Make sure your feet do not touch the ground. Repeat this movement. You should feel a tightness in your core.

Mountain Climber

This is a great fat burning body weight exercise that gets your heart rate up and builds core strength and agility. Begin in plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart, back flat and abs engaged. Now pull one knee towards your chest with your other leg extended. Repeat this with the other leg as you can.

So let’s stop being a couch potato; get outside and sweat it out