Excessive use of salt in food can lead to kidney stones; do NOT eat these things in renal calculi

An unhealthy lifestyle and wrong eating habits affect our body adversely because of which we become victims to many harmful diseases. One of these diseases is kidney stones. Lately, this problem has increased two folds among people as the long working hours and sitting in the same place for a long duration has impacted their lifestyle. Kidney stones lead to severe pain and swelling in the small joints of the body. If you are suffering from kidney stones and are acting carelessly, then later it can result in excessive swelling and red-colored wounds in the joints. That's why people who have a complaint of stones need to be very careful with their diet. Here are some foods that you should NOT eat if you are suffering from kidney stones.

Kidney stone symptoms-

Pain while urinating

Frequent need to urinate

Sharp pain in stomach

Loss of appetite

Nauseous and fever

Do NOT eat these things in kidney stones

Excessive use of salt

Eating too much salt increases the problem of kidney stones. It increases the amount of calcium in the urine, which increases the risk of stone formation.

Drinking cold drinks

Most stone patients suffer from the problem of dehydration. So it is advised to drink more water but stay away from things like cold drinks and caffeine. The acid present in cold drinks increases the risk of stone formation, while caffeine is harmful to the body.

Avoid non-veg

A lot of protein is found in non-veg food items like meat, fish, and eggs which is not at all beneficial for kidney stone patients. If there is a problem with a stone in the kidney, the amount of protein in your food should always be kept low.

Tomato

Tomatoes are used in most things in the kitchen. It contains a high amount of oxalate. So, kidney stone patients should not consume tomatoes. If you still feel like eating it, then remove its seeds and then add it to any dish.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

