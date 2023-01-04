Bread-Jam to pizza with soda; harmful food combinations you must avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Harmful food combinations you must avoid

There are certain food combinations that should be avoided being consumed together. Foods such as milk and curd, tea with citrus fruits and consumption of milk after pulses. Actually, all these things affect the digestion process and spoil the pH of the stomach. Similar is the case with some other foods which we are eating and drinking a lot these days but, in reality, these are the worst food combinations for the body.

Food combinations you must avoid:

1. Bread and Jam

Bread and Jam is our favorite breakfast. But, it is harmful for the body. Actually, bread is low in protein and fat and very high in simple carbs. In this case, jam is high in sugar which can give us energy for just an hour. That means, eating these two is like calling cravings after some time. Also, it increases sugar, slows down metabolism and can cause stomach problems.

2. Tea or Coffee with Palak Paratha

Spinach is an iron-rich food. Now some people like to have tea and coffee with Palak Paratha. Polyphenols and tannins in tea and chlorogenic acid in coffee can reduce iron absorption. Due to this, spinach loses its iron content and our body does not get any benefit from spinach. Apart from this, the combination of tea and coffee and spinach paratha can also instigate gastric issues.

3. Citrus fruit with Milk

Some people like to drink smoothies. They mix every fruit with milk and make smoothies. In such a situation, a smoothie made with citrus fruits and milk can upset your stomach. Also, it can cause indigestion. So avoid making smoothies with citrus fruits.

4. Pizza with Soda

We all love to drink soda, coke or any type of cold drink with pizza. Pizza contains saturated fat and soda is full of salt. This damage the digestive enzymes and then causes problems related to the digestive system. Due to this, our digestive system struggles to digest pizza which leads to bloating and other stomach-related issues.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

