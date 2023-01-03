Are you pre-diabetic? Embrace these lifestyle tips and stay healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Embrace these lifestyle tips and stay healthy if you are pre-diabetic

Prediabetes is where your blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The exact cause of prediabetes is unknown, but it’s associated with insulin resistance. This is when your cells stop responding to the hormone insulin. For many people in India, especially those in the older age groups, diabetes is a lifestyle condition that they live with on a daily basis.

Here are some precautions and tips one can be mindful of to stay healthy as a pre-diabetic:

1. Choose healthier carbohydrates

All carbs affect blood glucose levels so it’s important to know which foods contain carbohydrates. Choose the healthier foods that contain carbs and be aware of your portion sizes. whole grains like brown rice, buckwheat and whole oats, fruit, vegetables, pulses such as chickpeas, beans, lentils and dairies like unsweetened yogurt and milk are some of the healthy carbs.

2. Keep a check on your weight

If you are diagnosed with pre-diabetes, gradually losing 5-10 percent of your body weight can significantly improve your chances of delaying or reversing diabetes prevalence. Ask a trainer to help you focus on your midsection for belly fat, as a large waist circumference is known to put a person at an increased risk of diabetes.

3. Eat less red and processed meat

If you’re cutting down on carbs, you might start to have bigger portions of meat to fill you up. But it’s not a good idea to do this with red and processed meat, like ham, bacon, sausages, beef and lamb. These all have links with heart problems and cancers. Try swapping red and processed meat for these eggs, fish, unsalted nuts etc.

4. Cut down on sugar intake

Cutting out sugar can be really hard at the beginning, so small practical swaps are a good starting point when you’re trying to cut down on excess sugar. Swapping sugary drinks, energy drinks and fruit juices with water, plain milk, or tea and coffee without sugar can be a good start.

5. Exercise

Being more physically active goes hand in hand with eating healthier. It can help you manage your diabetes and also reduce your risk of heart problems. This is because it increases the amount of glucose used by your muscles and helps the body use insulin more efficiently.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Munching too many Pistachios trigger High Blood pressure; know its other side effects

Also Read: Is weight loss your new year's resolution? Add these healthy salads to your diet to get in shape

Latest Health News