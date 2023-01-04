How to deal with acid reflux? know its symptoms, causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to deal with acid reflux?

Acid reflux occurs when stomach contents travel back up the esophagus. When we eat, food travels from the mouth down the esophagus. The esophagus is a tube that connects the mouth with the stomach and is typically 10 inches in length. There is an opening between the esophagus and the stomach that enables food to travel into the stomach. After food passes through, the opening closes. This can cause symptoms such as a burning chest discomfort called heartburn. If acid reflux symptoms happen more than twice a week, you may have acid reflux disease, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Acid reflux symptoms

Heartburn

Regurgitation

Nausea

Dyspepsia

Trouble swallowing

Pain in swallowing and in the chest

Hoarse voice

Chronic cough

Causes of acid reflux

Certain food and drinks such as coffee, tomatoes, alcohol, chocolate and fatty or spicy foods

Being overweight

Smoking

Stress and anxiety

An increase in some types of hormones, such as progesterone and estrogen

Some medicines, such as anti-inflammatory painkillers

Home remedies to treat acid reflux

1. Eat a ripe banana

The high potassium content of a banana makes it a fairly alkaline food, it may help counteract the stomach acid irritating your esophagus.

2. Chew sugar-free gum

Chewing gum increases saliva production. According to one study, this works to help reduce heartburn since saliva can help promote swallowing which can help keep acid down and neutralize the stomach acid that's refluxed into your esophagus.

3. Resist overeating

When it comes to preventing heartburn, watching portion sizes at meals can go a long way. Having a large amount of food in your stomach may put more pressure on the valve that keeps stomach acid out of your esophagus, making acid reflux and heartburn more likely.

4. Avoid late-hour meals

Laying down with a stomach full of food can trigger acid reflux and make heartburn symptoms worse. Avoid eating within 3 hours of your bedtime so the stomach has plenty of time to empty.

Acid reflux or heartburn is an uncomfortable issue that can be caused by a variety of different factors. Although there are many medications and treatment options available to ease heartburn, making a few simple changes to your diet and lifestyle may also be beneficial.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

