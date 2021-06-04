Covid India LIVE Updates: What is 'Vajra Kavach'? How it helps front line warriors?

Friday, June 04, 2021
     
At this time, a healthy lifestyle and daily exercises are very important to build stronger immunity. It is proven that people with a strong immune system have been able to battle the coronavirus easily. As the world gears up to battle the third wave of Covid, here are all the latest updates you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2021 8:07 IST
India is currently facing the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Lakhs of people have been infected by it, while thousands of people are dying every day. With vaccination drive in force, many are also recovering rapidly. On the other hand, the black fungus has also become a challenge. Many states have announced it as an epidemic. The government and health experts are coming up with safety precautions and updated guidelines to protect yourself from these infectious diseases. At this time, a healthy lifestyle and daily exercises are very important to build stronger immunity. It is proven that people with a strong immune system have been able to battle the coronavirus easily.

As the world gears up to battle the third wave of Covid, here are all the latest updates you need to know.

 

  • Jun 04, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    What is 'Vajra Kavach'? How it helps front line warriors?

    Vajra Kavach has eased the work of front line warriors as it disinfects PPE Kits, N95 masks, coats, gloves and gowns and makes it reusable for the COVID Warriors within minutes. It is environmental friendly too, as it reduces biomedical waste generation.

  • Jun 04, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    25mn doses: Who all get US vaccines and how much?

    Riding on strong vaccination numbers at home where more than 63 per cent of American adults have received at least one dose, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the US will donate 75 per cent of its unused Covid-19 vaccine stockpile to the United Nations-led COVAX global vaccine program which has delivered less than 80 million doses so far. Here's the breakdown of the numbers coming out of the White House: The first batch accounts for 25 million doses. Of that, 19 million will be earmarked for three regions: 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa.

    Within Asia, the allocated 7 million vaccines will go to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands. The remaining 6 million will be divvied up between more than 15 countries: Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, and United Nations frontline workers. The initial 25 million doses will be a mix of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The White House also announced lifting restrictions on vaccines from AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Novavax - these three are not authorized for use in the US.

