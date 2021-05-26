Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNICEF COVID-19: Common side effects of corona vaccine you should not worry about

As the citizens battle against the COVID-19, the vaccination drive is in full swing throughout the country. Health experts and the government has been urging people to get vaccinated. While vaccination help improves immunity against coronavirus there have been various side effects that people are facing. One should not get worried as these side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection.

Common side effects

On the arm you get the jab

Pain

Redness

Swelling

Throughout rest of the body

fever

fatigue

headaches

body aches

chills

nausea

Doctors have suggested that these post-vaccination symptoms can be managed at home. Keeping a clean wet cloth on the vaccinated arm helps to reduce the pain, swelling and redness. It also helps to keep the infections at bay. To reduce the discomfort of fever make sure to drink plenty of water.

These side effects should not discourage you from taking the second dose.

Side effects after your second shot may be more intense than the ones you experienced after your first shot. But again these side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days.

When to Call the Doctor

In most cases, discomfort from pain or fever is a normal sign that your body is building protection. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider:

If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot gets worse after 24 hours

If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days

If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination site, seek immediate medical care by calling 911. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and rare severe allergic reactions.

One should remember that it takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Needless to say, compulsory wearing of masks, continuous washing of hands and maintaining social distancing should still be followed.