Image Source : PTI What is yellow fungus? Know causes, symptoms, prevention & more

After Black Fungus/Mucormycosis and white fungus infection taking lives in India cases of yellow fungus infection have been reported in India. ENT Specialist B.P. Tyagi has claimed that there is a patient of Yellow Fungus in his hospital in Ghaziabad, who is undergoing treatment. The 45-year-old patient, resident of Sanjay Nagar in Harsh Hospital, Ghaziabad, is suffering from yellow fungus as well as black and white fungus. Yellow Fungus is considered more dangerous than both Black Fungus and White Fungus.

Symptoms

Disrupted digestion

Lack of energy, lethargy and fatigue

Necrosis (in severe cases)

Loss of appetite, malnutrition

Delayed healing of wounds

Prolonging recovery timelines

Slow metabolism, unexplained-unusual weight loss

Pus leakage

Causes

Yellow fungus infection is mainly caused by bad hygiene. Due to COVID-19, there are chances of more unsanitary environments, one must ensure that proper disinfection is followed. Overuse of steroids, antibacterial medications or poor oxygen use are also a few causes of the Yellow Fungus infection.

Prevention

Doctors and specialists recommend that those who have weak immunity should remain on alert and contact a doctor if they notice any symptoms.