COVID 19 fact check: WhatsApp forward claims 'Vaccinated people will die in 2 years', here's the truth

Image Source : TWITTER Fake WhatsApp forward

Ever since COVID 19 vaccine was launched by the government there have been certain inhibitions among many upon its use. While several doctors and medical councils have assured that vaccines are safe to use, fake news and unverified misinformation doesn't cease. Recently, a WhatsApp forward is being widely circulated in which an alleged statement by French virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier says mass vaccination for coronavirus is an “unacceptable mistake" and “all vaccinated people will die in 2 years."

The viral WhatsApp forward reads: “All Vaccinated people will die within 2 years: Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world’s top virologist stated blankly: there is no hope, and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies. The scientific genius backed claims of other pre eminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said."

Clarifying the same, PIB Fact check, a verified Twitter which counters misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes shared a post. "“An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image," the caption read.

It is of utmost importance that we do not fall prey to these fake messages and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry, on Wednesday said that a total of 20,06,62,456 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,39,087 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.