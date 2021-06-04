India records 1,32,364 new COVID cases, 2,713 deaths in a day; recovery rate stands at 92.79%

Image Source : PTI India records 1,33,362 new COVID cases, 2,713 deaths in a day; recovery rate stands at 92.79%

India reported 1,32,364 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,713 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 28,574,350.

For the straight 45th consecutive day over 2,000 daily Covid deaths have been reported from the country. With 2,713 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 3,40,702, according to Health Ministry. It continues to be the second worst-hit nation.

The active cases stand at 16,35,993. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,07,071 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,65,97,655 Covid cases till date. The recovery rate stands at 92.79%.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,41,09,448 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 28,75,286 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases –– lowest in over 2.5 months. As many as 45 new deaths were recorded while the positivity rate slipped to 0.61 per cent, said the authorities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to US Vice President Kamala Harris on the move and thanked the United States. During the phone call, Harris informed PM Modi that India will be among the countries that would receive Covid vaccines from the US under its plan to supply the first 25 million doses as part of the 'Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing'.

As lockdown and curfew-like restrictions continue to be in place in most of India, the Maharashtra government on Thursday evening clarified that the existing restrictions on account of COVID-19 have not been lifted anywhere, only to make a U-turn later and say that restrictions will continue for now, contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

ALSO READ: COVID: Maharashtra records 15,229 fresh cases, 307 fatalities

ALSO READ: 624 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA

Latest India News