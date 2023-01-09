Cold and cough or fungal sinusitis? Know how to spot the symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to spot the symptoms fungal sinusitis

A sinus infection, medically known as sinusitis or rhinosinusitis, occurs when your nasal cavities become infected, swollen, and inflamed. Fluid buildup in the sinuses can cause germs to grow, leading to a sinus infection. Sinusitis is one of the most common medical conditions. Sinusitis may occur in any of the four groups of sinuses: maxillary, ethmoid, frontal, or sphenoid. Sinusitis usually occurs after an upper respiratory tract infection, such as a cold. If you have a persistent cold and develop the symptoms below, you may have sinusitis.

Symptoms of fungal sinusitis

Yellow or green pus discharged from the nose

Headache

Pressure and pain in the face

Congestion and blockage in the nose

Tenderness (pain when touched) and swelling over the affected sinus

Reduced ability to smell (hyposmia)

Bad breath (halitosis)

A productive cough (especially at night)

For cases of acute bacterial sinus infections, these symptoms last at least 10 days without improving, or they worsen within 10 days after seeming to improve. In this case, it’s important to talk with a doctor, such as a general practitioner or an ear, nose, and throat doctor (ENT), to get a diagnosis and treatment plan.

How sinusitis is treated?

Take over-the-counter painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen

Using nasal decongestants – these shouldn't be used for more than a week, as this might make things worse

Holding warm packs to your face

Regularly cleaning the inside of your nose with a saline solution – you can make this at home yourself or use sachets of ingredients bought from a pharmacy

Children with sinusitis may be irritable, breathe through their mouth, and have difficulty feeding. Their speech may also sound nasal (as though they have a stuffy cold). The symptoms of sinusitis often clear up within a few weeks (acute sinusitis), although occasionally they can last three months or more (chronic sinusitis).

Sinusitis is usually the result of a cold or flu virus spreading to the sinuses from the upper airways. Only a few cases are caused by bacteria infecting the sinuses. An infected tooth or fungal infection can also occasionally cause the sinuses to become inflamed.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Look out for these signs and symptoms to avoid winter Asthma attacks

Also Read: Can diabetics eat paneer? Know how it affects your blood sugar levels

Latest Health News