Can diabetics eat paneer? Know how it affects your blood sugar levels

Diabetics need to take special care of what they should include in their diet. The diet should be rich in fiber and contain fewer carbohydrates. Paneer is a common ingredient in almost every Indian household. It is a good source of protein for vegetarians and also has numerous health benefits. While it is enjoyed by everyone alike, it also raises the question of whether or not it can be enjoyed by diabetics.

Is paneer good for diabetics?

Paneer is said to be beneficial for a person with diabetes. Eating paneer only benefits the diabetic patient. Why is that? To this let us understand paneer in some depth. Paneer is quite low in the Glycemic index. The glycemic index manages carbohydrate-rich food and regulates the effects that it will have on blood sugar. Therefore, it helps in analyzing the right food for a person with diabetes.

Protein is slow to digest which means that it releases carbohydrates in a gradual manner. This means that there is no sugar spike after having paneer making it a good choice for diabetics. Paneer (cottage cheese) - A healthy Indian snack for diabetes. Turns out, cottage cheese, or paneer in Hindi, makes a great snack option for people with type 2 diabetes. The good thing is that cottage cheese is low in carbs but high in protein, which can help lower blood sugar.

Other benefits of paneer

1. Good for child's mental development

Raw paneer helps in the development of your brain. It is said that raw cottage cheese should be fed to kids for breakfast as it helps in their mental development and it is also good for their overall health.

2. Helps in relieving joint pain

Being rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, paneer is extremely beneficial for fighting rheumatoid arthritis. It can also help in relieving lower back pain and joint pains.

3. Helps in Weight Loss

Paneer is rich in linoleic acid. An acid that escalates the fat-burning process and boosts metabolism. Paneer makes you feel full for a larger time, this saves you from eating unhealthy foods. This helps the body to work properly and aces the weight loss game. This is why paneer is good for diabetes as diabetic patients hustle with weight loss.

4. Good for bones

Along with being rich in protein, paneer is super rich in vitamin D and calcium. The amount of calcium present in the body helps the body in many ways. It makes sure that the bones get stronger. Calcium takes care of dental health. A person with diabetes will have many benefits from paneer consumption.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

