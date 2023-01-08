Is the skin around your nails peeling? know causes behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Treatment for cuticle skin peeling

If the skin on your fingertips is peeling, it likely isn’t cause for concern. This common occurrence is often the result of environmental irritants or other controllable factors. In some cases, peeling fingertips can result from an underlying condition. If your fingertips aren’t responding to home treatment or your symptoms worsen, see your doctor. They can help determine what’s causing your fingers to peel and recommend options for treatment. Peeling skin can also be painful, especially when you are eating with your hands or when it comes in contact with water.

Here are some of the major causes:

1. Nail biting

Nail biting can make skin cuticles, and nails ill. These damaged cuticles can result in a skin infection. It is one of the causes of peeling skin in children and nervous adults.

2. Nutritional deficiency

Vitamin or calcium deficiency is also the cause of peeling skin around nails. The deficiency of these minerals only causes dryness of the skin and makes it prone to flake and peel off. The deficiency of vitamin B-3 (niacin) results in pellagra where dry skin or dermatitis is associated with the development of diarrhea and dementia.

3. Excessive hand washing

Washing hands with soap frequently can hamper the lipid barrier of the skin which can cause the soap to absorb into sensitive layers of skin, leading to irritation, and peeling.

4. The environment

Environmental factors play a significant role in the health and texture of our skin in general. Things like dry weather, winters and cold temperature can all cause the skin around our nails to peel.

5. Allergies

Annoying allergies can be a cause for peeling fingertips too. If your fingers come in contact with things you might be allergic to, it can cause a reaction and lead to peeling.

6. Using products with harsh chemicals

Certain chemicals added to soaps, shampoos, and other beauty products may cause skin irritation and peel off the skin around the fingertips. Finger skin peeling due to all these reasons is more commonly seen in beauticians, maids, etc.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Covid infection may impact semen quality in men, states AIIMS study

Also Read: Air Pollution: 30% increase in respiratory patients in New Year in India

Latest Health News