Breaking myth: Safer for child to build immunity by getting infected with COVID-19 than vaccination?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Highlights Vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from January 3

Covid vaccine Covaxin has been granted approval for children aged between 12 & 18 years

COVID-19 and its variants continue to be wreak havoc in the country. The rising number of cases and the Indian government approving vaccination for children below the age of 18 has once again raised concerns among citizens. Many myths about the COVID vaccine and its effect on children have begun circulating on the Internet giving rise to more confusion than ever. Let's debunk such myths here:

Myth: It is safer for children to build immunity by getting infected with COVID-19 than by getting the vaccine.

Fact: Getting children of age 5 years and older vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect them from the virus.

Lately, there's a widespread rumour that it is that children should be allowed to be exposed to COVID 19 and build a natural immunity than getting them vaccinated. turns out, there's absolutely no truth to it. In fact, it could be dangerous for your kid.

According to the United States federal agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), no one under any circumstances should try to expose themself or others to COVID-19 on purpose. Children’s risk of getting infected with COVID-19 is similar to those of adults. When a child is infected with COVID-19, they may have similar symptoms and complications as others. On top of that, due to being sick and COVID guidelines, they may have to opportunities of learning new things at school and socialise with their peers.

In addition, kids who are not vaccinated and get gripped by COVID-19 may be at risk for prolonged post-COVID-19 conditions, hospitalization, multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), or death, says CDC. However, children may have minor side effects similar to those they may experience after getting routine vaccinations.

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Dec 25, had announced that the vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from January 3. "The decision to vaccinate children will not only strengthen our fight against Covid, but it would also reduce the worries of parents whose children are going to schools," he said while announcing the major decision.

Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin has been granted approval from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use for children aged between 12 and 18 years.

Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.