5 spices which will boost your immunity during COVID-19 pandemic

Living a sedentary lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic can be one of the main causes of a lot of health conditions. Therefore, it is very important to take care of your immunity and wellbeing especially during these testing times. Even though the lockdown is over but it is still recommended by the experts to not to step out unnecessarily. So, here we are with a few immununity boosting spices which are easily available in your kitchen and are a part of your groceries. These spices possess properties which will help strenghthen your defence system when consumed daily. Take a look at 5 such ingredients that you can include in your daily meals.

Turmeric

Is there anything turmeric cannot do? Seems not. Turmeric is a strong flu-fighter and has anti-inflammatory properties which act as immunity enhancers and can help the body ward off viral infections. So add it to all your 'tadkas' and drink eHaldi Doodh' (Turmeric milk) at night. You could even make haldi-ghee-pepper-jaggery balls and eat one every day.

Tip: Just make sure that you use haldi sourced from Salem that has 3 percent curcumin and natural oils intact.

Trend: The West is going gaga over Turmeric lattes, try it!

Kasuri Methi (Fenugreek)

This lesser known spice doesn't just add an amazing flavour to your dishes, but is also a wonderful source of fibre and is known to be effective in decreasing cholesterol and inflammation in the body. It keeps the digestion happy, which is essential for good immunity while keeping your blood sugar in check.

Tip: Make sure you source it right and pick superior Kasuri methi sourced from Nagaur that has fewer stems.

Trend: Drink Fenugreek water on an empty stomach to lose weight and target belly fat naturally.

Coriander Powder

Dhaniya powder is very good for relieving flatulence and aiding better digestion of food by facilitating better bowel movement. This is probably why it has been used extensively in our cooking since ancient times. Good gut health not only protects against cold and virus but aids in faster recovery from an infection.

Tip: Coriander powder from the Kumbhraj region of Madhya Pradesh is very good as it contains natural oils.

Garam Masala

This blend of ground whole spices is full of antioxidants which help in boosting digestion and fighting inflammation in the body; thus keeping our immunity optimum. Plus it is full of antioxidants and also fights bloating and flatulence.

Tip: Make sure you source garam masala that has all these spices in it: Coriander, Turmeric, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Ginger Powder, Mustard, Green Chilli Powder, Fenugreek (leaves), Cinnamon, Coriander (Leaves), Cloves, Allspice, Asafetida, Cardamom, Mace.

Black pepper

Black pepper is both an antioxidant and an antibacterial agent, it contributes to overall wellness tremendously. It also has vitamin C, which naturally boosts immunity, and works as an excellent antibiotic.

Tip: Stop compromising on the quality of spices that you buy, only buy pepper which comes with the backing of a brand you can trust.

