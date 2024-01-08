Vibrant Gujarat attendees to be served all-vegetarian meals, 'Vibrant Thali' for 136 delegates | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Vibrant Gujarat attendees to be served all-vegetarian meals

As the date for the three-day mega 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' nears, the attendees from 136 countries are all set to witness a variety of vegetarian delicacies. Notably, no non-vegetarian dishes will be served at the event.

The Leela Hotel will exclusively serve vegetarian cuisine at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre where the summit will be held. The state government is introducing the 'Vibrant Bharat Thali', priced at approximately Rs 4,000, exclusively for golden cardholders, PTI reported.

The attendees will be served the 'Taste of India' which will offer different vegetarian dishes in the afternoon. In the evening they will be served the 'Taste of Gujarat' including 'khichdi' and 'curry', news agency PTI reported.

“We will serve pure vegetarian food, crafted to ensure a low carbon footprint and bring in a carbon neutral event,” Vikas Sood, General manager of Hotel Leela, Gandhinagar told news agency PTI. On January 11, the delegates will be served local millet-based dishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on January 10. This year the theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. It will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit.

