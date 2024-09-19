Patient's family beat up doctor after he asks them to remove slippers, CCTV footage surfaces | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patient's family beat up the doctor after he asks them to remove slippers, CCTV footage surfaces | VIDEO

A video from a hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. According to doctors, the doctor was beaten up after asked the relatives of a patient to remove their slippers before entering the emergency ward.

This incident happened in a private hospital in Sehore, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. It is being told that the incident happened on Saturday when the accused reached the hospital to get a woman treated. The woman had a head injury. Doctor Jaydeep Singh Gohil asked the patient's family members to remove their slippers outside the emergency ward. On this, the family members got angry and started beating the doctor.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed there. The CCTV shows that during the fight, the patient and the nurse present tried to intervene, but the fight escalated. The medicines and other equipment kept in the room were also damaged during the fight.

Police arrested three accused

Police have arrested three accused involved in the attack. The accused Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar and Kaushik Kuwadia have been arrested under sections 115 (2) (act with intent to cause hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (BNS), an official said.