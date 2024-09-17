Gujarat: 37-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest at her son's birthday party in Vapi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman collapses during birthday party

A birthday celebration took an unexpected and shocking turn after a woman died during the party in Gujarat's Vapi town. A 37-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest at the birthday party of her five-year-old son in a hotel.

The heart-wrenching incident happened on September 14. In the CCTV footage, the woman can be seen falling on the floor. The deceased has been identified as Yaminiben Barot, a resident of Chharwada area in Vapi.

The video shows Yaminiben collapsing on the floor soon after handing over her son to her husband Dhaval Barot during the party. The birthday celebration was in full swing when she fell in the banquet hall of Hotel Royal Shelter.

In the video, it can be seen that shortly after handing over her son to her husband, she checked her forehead and tried to grab her husband's shoulder while falling on the floor.

Hotel manager Mohammad Amin confirmed that the incident took place on Saturday.

"The couple had hosted a birthday party in the banquet hall to mark their son's fifth birthday. Before lunch was served, the woman suddenly collapsed on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her relatives. We learnt later on that she died of cardiac arrest," said Amin.

