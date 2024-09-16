Free auto rides to discounts in shops: How people in Surat plan to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to celebrate 73rd birthday on Tuesday.

From 100% discounts on auto rides to massive discounts in shopping, people in Gujarat's Surat are planning to celebrate PM Modi's birthday in a grand way on September 17. PM Modi is all set to celebrate his 73rd birthday on Tuesday. BJP leader Purnesh Modi said that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He said that this tradition, where service activities are held, has been observed every year to honour the Prime Minister.

Businesses from various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, clinics, vegetable markets, and bakeries, will participate in the initiative.

"In my constituency, every year we do some work in service on PM Modi's birthday... 2,500 businessmen involved in different occupations will provide discounts ranging between 10% to 100%... 110 auto-rickshaws will give 100% discount on that day. We appeal it every year, but we don't force anyone for any kind of offer. They are connected to us and PM Modi with their will... every shop has its own scheme--what to discount, how much discount--it's their decision. It's voluntary; we just connect them with the people," Purnesh Modi said.

Free auto rides to celebrate the occasion

The Auto Union in Surat said it is joining the celebration. Raju Bhandari, the union president, said, "We will celebrate as seva day (service day), where individual auto drivers are giving [rides for free]. Why not do it as a united move? Hence, we will take passengers for free, and that is on Monday, September 16, a day ahead of Narendra Modi's birthday."

Discounts at shops in Surat

Shoppers in Surat are also excited about the discounts being offered during the festive season. One shopper said, "Today, festivals are going on, so we are shopping. I came to know that on September 17, it's PM Modi's birthday, and we are getting good discounts here. So, we bought a few items."

PM Narendra Modi on his birthday will visit Odisha to initiate the 'Subhadra Yojana.' BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier said, "During the election campaign, PM Modi provided a 'Modi Guarantee' in Odisha, promising that if the BJP formed the government, every woman would receive Rs 50,000 over five years. The process begins on September 17, with around 1 crore 30 lakh women set to receive the first installment of Rs 5,000 through the Subhadra Yojana. PM Modi will release this first installment."