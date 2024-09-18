WATCH: PM Modi highlights benefits of Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana during Gujarat visit

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Modi interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

In a recent visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the positive impact of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a scheme aimed to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and enable residential households to generate their own electricity. During his visit, he met with Jagshibhai Suthar and his family, who have directly benefitted from the initiative.

Taking to X PM Modi wrote, "During my recent Gujarat visit, I went to the home of Jagshibhai Suthar. He and his family have benefitted from the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. I also met other beneficiaries of this scheme. Here are the highlights." The Prime Minister's visit showcased the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for rural communities.

He emphasised that access to reliable electricity is crucial for improving education, health, and economic opportunities.

A commitment to rural development

During the visit, Modi also interacted with other beneficiaries of the scheme, hearing their stories of empowerment and change. Many families expressed gratitude for the scheme, noting significant improvements in their livelihoods since receiving free electricity.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna is a scheme initiated by the Centre that aims to provide free electricity to one crore households that choose to install rooftop solar panels.

Overview of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Launched in February 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is designed to make climate action a household reality. With a budget of Rs 75,000 crore, this scheme aims to turn 1 crore Indian families into “prosumers”—people who both produce and consume electricity. Of this allocation, Rs 65,700 crore will be directly transferred to households through direct benefit transfers (DBT).

Promoting Renewable Energy and Sustainability

This initiative aims to promote renewable energy use among households, empowering them to produce clean electricity while reducing their reliance on conventional power sources. With a significant budget allocation, the Surya Ghar scheme not only emphasises sustainability but also seeks to enhance energy security for millions of families across the country. By enabling self-sufficiency in energy production, the government is taking a crucial step towards a greener and more sustainable future.

A message of hope and empowerment

The visit concluded with a call to action for local officials and community leaders to continue supporting initiatives that uplift the underprivileged. Modi reaffirmed his government’s dedication to sustainable development and social equity, promising further investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects across the nation.

As the Prime Minister returned to Delhi, the stories shared by families like that of Jagshibhai Suthar echoed a hopeful message of progress and empowerment for all citizens.