Gujarat: 23 labourers injured after portion of under-construction structure fell at school in Bharuch

In an unfortunate incident, at least 23 labourers were injured on Tuesday after iron beams of an under-construction structure fell upon them at a school in Gujarat's Bharuch district, an official said. The injured were rushed to the hospital at Ankleshwar and were undergoing treatment.

Three among them have sustained significant injuries which one among them was critical. Providing details about the accident, the police officials said that the incident occurred at Chandrabala Modi Academy in Kondh village near Valia town.

What did DM say?

District Collectors Tushar Sumera monitored the situation and said that at least 23 injured persons were shifted to a hospital at Ankleshwar for treatment, and one of them was in critical condition and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). "A structure of the roof and a wall that was under construction at the school fell on labourers working there, leaving 23 injured," Sumera said. He further added that most of the labourers escaped with minor injuries.

Eight drown in Meshwo River

Earlier on September 13, eight persons drowned while bathing in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. Sub Divisional Magistrate B B Modiya said that all eight deceased were residents of Vasna Sogthi village in Dehgam taluka, adding the incident took place near the village. The incident took place while a group of villagers had gone to the river to immerse Ganesh idols learnt about the drowning incident, and alerted authorities.

"After getting a message, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site. We have recovered eight bodies from the river. One person who was assumed to be missing was later found safe in the village. So the rescue operation, which continued till late evening, was called off," he said.

