Truck driver arrested in Gujarat for offering 'namaz' on busy roadside

In a noteworthy incident, a truck driver in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, identified as Bachal Khan (37), has been apprehended for offering 'namaz' (prayers) on the side of a bustling road without proper authorisation, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.

The arrest came following the emergence of a video on social media showcasing Khan engaging in prayer rituals in front of his parked truck near Palanpur city, situated at a busy crossroad. An official from the Palanpur (west) police station revealed that the video, which quickly went viral, triggered the swift police response.

The accused, Bachal Khan, reportedly halted his truck at a busy crossroad along a highway on Friday to perform 'namaz.' The act was captured on video by an onlooker, leading to heightened attention on social media and subsequent legal action by the authorities.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Khan, invoking sections 283 (danger in a public way), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharging duties), and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges underline the alleged risks posed by Khan's actions, including obstructing public spaces and disregarding orders from public servants.

The official confirmed that the arrest of the accused took place on Saturday, marking the culmination of the legal proceedings initiated against him. The incident highlights the significance of adhering to regulations concerning public spaces and serves as a reminder of the consequences individuals may face for actions deemed to pose a danger or disrupt public order.

