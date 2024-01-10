Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Mukesh Ambani applauds Narendra Modi as India's most successful PM

Follow us on Image Source : X/@VIBRANTGUJARAT Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd., Mukesh Ambani, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

In a resounding endorsement, Mukesh Ambani, billionaire and head of Reliance Industries Ltd., declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's most successful Prime Minister and the greatest global leader of the current generation. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Ambani showcased Reliance Industries' Gujarati heritage and highlighted the conglomerate's substantial investment of over USD 150 billion in the past decade.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceived when Modi served as Chief Minister of the state, was praised by Ambani as "the most prestigious investor summit in the world." Ambani, who attended every edition of the summit over the last two decades, referred to Prime Minister Modi as the "greatest global leader of our times," emphasising that the whole world not only listens but applauds when Modi speaks.

Ambani explained the slogan "Modi hai to Mumkin Hai" (With Modi, it's possible), stating that it signifies India's Prime Minister making the impossible possible through vision, determination, and execution. He stressed that Modi's leadership has transformed India into a global force.

Expressing pride in his Gujarati roots, Ambani declared, "I am a proud Gujarati," and emphasised that Reliance Industries would always remain a Gujarati company. He attributed the transformation of Gujarat into a symbol of New India to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Ambani praised Modi's dual role as a nationalist and an internationalist, stating that future generations would be thankful for his contributions. He highlighted Modi's vision for a fully developed India, set to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047. Gujarat, according to Ambani, will be a USD 3 trillion economy, a testament to Modi's transformative leadership.

Notably, Reliance aims to contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth by meeting half of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030.

Secondly, Reliance Jio has completed the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure globally, making Gujarat fully 5G-enabled. This will drive an AI revolution, making Gujarat's economy more productive, efficient, and globally competitive.

Thirdly, Reliance's retail will accelerate its mission to provide quality products to consumers while empowering farmers and small merchants. Fourthly, Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and the circular economy, initiating a carbon fibre facility at Hazira.

Lastly, to support India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, Reliance and its philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, will collaborate with partners in Gujarat to enhance education, sports, and skills infrastructure, nurturing future champions in various Olympic sports.

Ambani concluded by commending Prime Minister Modi's vision and consistency, highlighting the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit's 20-year legacy as a testament to Modi's enduring leadership.

