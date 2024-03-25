Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Bharuch seats eyeing party expansion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM on Monday (March 25) said that the party will contest from Bharuch and Gandhinagar constituencies in Gujarat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the candidates for the same will be announced soon. Notably, the high-profile Gandhinagar seat is represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Our Central leadership has decided to field party's candidates from Bharuch and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seats. Names of candidates will be announced soon. Both Bharuch and Gandhinagar have significant number of Muslim population," said Gujarat unit All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Sabir Kabliwala, a former MLA.

AIMIM eyes future polls

Irrespective of the poll outcome, the Lok Sabha elections will prepare the AIMIM cadres for the 2027 Assembly elections and also the Gandhinagar corporation polls in 2026, he added.

The BJP has given a re-run to sitting MP Mansukh Vasava from the Bharuch seat who will be up against Aam Aadmi Party candidate Chaitar Vasava.

For the high-profile Gandhinagar constituency against Amit Shah, the Congress has fielded the former president of Gujarat Congress' women wing, Sonal Patel.

Voting for all 26 constituencies in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7.

(With PTI inputs)

