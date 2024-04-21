Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nomination paper of Congress candidate from Surat cancelled over ‘fake signatures’

Follow us on Image Source : X/GUJARAT CONGRESS Congress candidate from Surat Lok Sabha constituency Nilesh Kumbhani

The nomination paper of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani from Surat Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled by the election officer over alleged "fake signatures of people who signed as witnesses." While cancelling the nomination, the Collector wrote in the order that the signatures of the people who have signed as witnesses in the nomination form of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and his dummy candidate Suresh Padshala are fake.

While giving the order, Election Officer Dr. Sourabh Pardhi said that the three people who had signed were not present even at the time of nomination of Nilesh Kumbhani. Besides this, it was found during investigation that the signature given in the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was wrong. Due to this, the candidature of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and dummy candidate Suresh Padshala is cancelled.

After the cancellation of the Congress' candidate nomination, the party has no candidate in the battle for the Lok Sabha seat. All 26 seats of Gujarat will go to the polls in a single phase on May 7. The results of the general elections will be declared on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Yahan sirf Modi hi chalta hai': Amit Shah in Gujarat, says NDA will achieve 400-plus target