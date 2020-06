Image Source : PTI Howrah containment zones rise to 76. Check revised list

Coronavirus containment zones Howrah have risen to 76 as cases rise in Kolkata's satellite city. West Bengal has been reporting its highest COVID-19 case tally on daily basis with the total number of infections now risen to 8,985 including 415 deaths.

Meanwhile, shopping malls opened in Kolkata from yesterday as the government's initiative to ease relaxations in the city.

