Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRTIKULHARI 'Four More Shots Please!' a universally appealing show, says Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari's debut web-series "Four More Shots Please" has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards and she is happy an Indian show is being acknowledged internationally. Best known for films like “Pink”, “Mission Mangal”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, Kulhari entered the OTT space in 2019 with two starkly different shows Amazon Prime Video comedy series “Four More Shots Please!” and spy drama “Bard of Blood” for Netflix.

The 35-year-old actor, who plays one of the four lead characters in the series, said she is excited for the awards announcement on Monday night.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, "Four More Shots Please!" has been nominated in the best comedy series category.

Kulhari said she doesn't know if receiving a nomination or winning an award leads to a change, but she is delighted that their show is making waves across the globe.

"I am happy that an Indian show is being acknowledged internationally, I think it is a big deal. A show like ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is relatable and understandable by people across the globe.

"It has an international appeal, it is showing the lives of urban women which could be anywhere in the world, which makes it universally appealing. The show with or without Emmy nominations is still very popular," she told PTI in an interview.

Also featuring Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, the series follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

The thematic similarities of "Four More Shots Please!" has often led to its comparison with popular American 1990s show "Sex And the City". The HBO series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, revolved around four friends navigating their personal and professional lives in New York City.

Kulhari said she is aware about the parallels as when she read the script for the first time she too felt the same, adding she doesn't see the comparison in a negative way.

"If something like our show gets made, comparisons will be made and it is fine. That's how references come about. I chose to be part of something, there is something for me to do as an actor which is challenging and exciting.

"People had never seen me being that glamorous, it offered me a different world. That is what I look for."

Asked about the impact of recent government decision of OTT platforms to be brought under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kulhari said, "We (will) have to wait and watch."

The actor also said the team is waiting for coronavirus pandemic to settle down to start shooting for the third season.