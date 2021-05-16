Image Source : YOUTUBE Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Out: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's love-hate story looks impressive | WATCH

The wait is finally over! Makers of Broken But Beautiful 3 have finally shared the trailer of the upcoming and much-awaited web series. Featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and debutant Sonia Rathee as Agastya Rao and Rumi, the show will launch on May 29th on ALTBalaji. After sharing the first look posters and teaser, the trailer was unveiled on Sunday. The announcement of the trailer release was made by both the actors on their respective social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, Shukla while sharing the video wrote, "Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love. #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on @altbalaji."

Sonia, on the other hand, captioned the same, "It’s finally here! Man what a crazy roller coaster of a journey but I’m so so grateful for it. I want to say a huge thank you to the whole crew, this project would not have seen the light of day without you guys. I really hope y’all like it Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love. #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on @altbalaji."

Have a look at their posts here:

Ahead of the trailer release, the two of them shared a sizzling poster and wrote alongside, "Sometimes, the moments that are going to change your life, are the moments you never expected. Just like the first time Rumi & Agastya met! #BrokenButBeautiful3 trailer out tomorrow at 12 PM; show streaming on 29th May on @altbalaji."

While the post of the teaser was captioned, "Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. Watch out for the trailer; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on @altbalaji We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times."

Watch Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer here:

Check out Agastya and Rumi's first look posters here:

The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi. Speaking about the first two seasons, it had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi playing the roles of Veer and Sameera.