Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WHOISMRROBOT 5 thriller gems that are bound to get your adrenaline rushing

There’s nothing quite as spellbinding as a well-crafted thriller that has you glued to your seat, anxiously anticipating every next move. With the new thrillers releasing every day, it’s evident that crime has steadily become the audience’s favorite genre to binge-watch. Look no further! We’ve curated some mind-blowing underrated thrillers that have been flying under the radar that you absolutely need to tom-tom about! Starring some of the most talented actors from Hollywood, these gripping thriller series have gained a cult following across the world, making them next in line on your binge-watch list.

Stream these engrossing series across Colors Infinity, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

1. Mr. Robot Season 4 on Colors Infinity

Rami Malek, who gained fame world over for his unforgettable acting chops, began his journey to superstardom with this drama thriller. Essaying a hacker working in cybersecurity who suffers from massive bouts of social anxiety, Malek nailed performance playing a young man roped into a world of anarchy. When he bands together with a group of hackers to form a society, chaos ensues as they take on one of the world’s biggest corporations. Catch the dramatic end on the fourth and final season on Colors Infinity.

2. The Undoing on Disney+Hotstar

With the incredibly talented Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant leading the show, The Undoing is a heart stopping mystery that leaves you on the edge of your seat throughout. The picture-perfect Fraser family crumbles to pieces as therapist Grace Fraser finds herself lost when her husband mysteriously goes missing – at the helm of a murder. From the grim setting to the constant twists and turns, the whodunnit keeps you guessing till the unexpected climax.

3. Hanna on Amazon Prime Video

In an eccentric plot that got the viewers fascinated, Hanna explores the story of a young girl brought up in the isolated Polish forests, attempting to shield herself from a relentless CIA agent. The thriller series follows her journey into discovering her own identity, making sense of the tangled mess of her life as she unearths facts she could not possibly imagine.

4. Ray Donovan on Voot Select

The intense crime drama details the life of troubled man, who acts as a ‘fixer’ to the rich and famous, arranging all things illegal from bribery to death threats. While he excels at his job, he often struggles with his chaotic personal life. In an unexpected turn of events, his complicated relationship with his father stirs trouble as his release from prison sets off the FBI in search of the hitman, eager to bring down his empire.

5. Mindhunter on Netflix

True crime fans could attest to the fact that there is no psyche as simultaneously disturbing and fascinating as one of a serial killer. The series is based on two FBI agents who interrogate hardened criminals to figure out how their minds tick, using that vital information to solve tough ongoing cases. Featuring the times of famous serial killers the world was appalled by this psychological thriller will have you addicted in no time.