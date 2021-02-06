Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps, calls it 'new beginning'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATAA.SABERWAL Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps

TV actress Lataa Saberwal, who has been seen in popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has announced that she has quit daily soaps. The actress took to her Instagram to declare that she is open for web shows, movies and cameos but has quit the TV industry. Since of beginning of YRKKH, Lataa has been seen playing the role of Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari, mother of Akshara Singhania played by Hina Khan.

Lataa Saberwal wrote, "Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I am open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life." She captioned the post, "Embarking on a #newjourney . A new #beginning."

Lataa Saberwal has been in the TV industry for a long time. She has worked in many shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Woh Apna Sa, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Aarzoo Hai Tu, Jannat, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate and others. She has also worked in Bollywood films in supporting roles like Vivaah, Isha Vishq, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, she garnered the most fame as Rajshri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Lataa Saberwal has also started a Food, Fitness and Lifestyle blog with her husband Sanjeev Seth. The actress met her now-husband Sanjeev on YRKKh sets and they got married in 2010. The couple has a son together.